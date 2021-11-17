49th American Music Awards: Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood and More Country Stars to Perform

</noscript> </div>

Each of the country stars featured on the show, televised from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, has achieved significant acclaim during the current award season.

Guyton was named CMT’s Breakout Artist of the Year at October’s Artist of the Year event. Brown was also feted as one of five Artists of the Year by CMT. For Aldean, Underwood, and Hayes, the country veterans have — via the former’s ballad duet “If I Didn’t Love You” and the latter’s ubiquitous pop-country single “Fancy Like” — reached the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in recent weeks.



BTS and Megan There Stallion, plus Bad Bunny, legends New Edition and New Kids on the Block are also confirmed performers for the awards ceremony. Cardi B will host the show. For “Black Like Me” singer Guyton, this only tips the iceberg for forthcoming performances. She’s confirmed as a featured artist for the 2022 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest taking place from Feb. 10-12 at the Staples Center before Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. The Friday night, Feb. 11, set will feature country at the forefront as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will headline. Marcus K. Dowling Embedded from www.youtube.com



