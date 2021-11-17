Music

49th American Music Awards: Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood and More Country Stars to Perform

The American Music Awards will also feature Mickey Guyton, Walker Hayes and Jason Aldean
by 1h ago

Walker Hayes, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean with Carrie Underwood, and Mickey Guyton are among the country performers on the 49th American Music Awards, which will air 7 p.m. Nov. 21 on ABC.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.