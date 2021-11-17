Music

Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris Go No. 1 With “Chasing After You”

"Chasing After You" is featured on Ryan Hurd's album 'Pelago'
by 1h ago

Nine months after its release as a single and “Chasing After You” — Ryan Hurd’s collaboration with wife Maren Morris — has hit the top of Mediabase’s radio airplay chart. The achievement also follows exactly one month after the release of Hurd’s hotly-anticipated album Pelago, on which the single is featured.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.