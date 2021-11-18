</noscript> </div>

“We shot the video on the last day of summer, and I was surrounded by friends who volunteered their talents and time to help me bring my first visual to life,” Parker said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better first shoot day. I’ll always remember how good it felt to be wrapped in that much support and love!”

Parker, an inaugural member of Rissi Palmer’s “Color Me Country” Class of 2021, was raised by her Jamaican grandmother and African American step-grandfather in North Carolina. Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves and The Chicks are among her biggest influences, along with Rihanna, D’Angelo, and Linda Ronstadt.

“I wanted my first video to be a kind of prequel to the journey I’m on– for people to rewind time and see the exact moment I took a chance on myself, left home, and jumped out on faith,” she said. “That’s what the song is all about; believing in yourself and taking a step in the direction of your dreams even when you don’t know what’s next.”

Tom Flynn directed the video, and Parker said seeing it for the first time was “sort of surreal.”

“I have always loved music videos and have been dreaming up my visual concepts since I was a little girl,” she said. “I’m so excited to bring y’all more videos and can’t for you to see what’s next.”

But mostly, she hopes the video for “The Flame” communicates that “dreams are always worth fighting for.”

“Even when we can’t predict the endings, our goals are always worth the work,” she said. “We are worth it, so dream BIG!”