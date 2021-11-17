Patsy Cline’s (Possibly Haunted) Dream Home is For Sale

Patsy Cline’s “dream house” is up for sale.
Because of her untimely death in 1963, Cline only lived in the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home for less than one year.
“It was the house she aspired to, and then laid in state there,” said country music historian and Country Insider editor Brian Mansfield. “She’s just all through that house.”
Having visitation of the body at home was common in southern culture then.
On his Nashville Musical History Tour Facebook page, Mansfield writes that Cline got a $22,000 royalty check from Decca Records in February 1962. The year before had given her the break she’d been looking for since “Walkin’ After Midnight” hit in 1957: Despite a car wreck that nearly killed her, she’d gotten her first No. 1 single with “I Fall to Pieces.”
Its follow-up “Crazy” would become a classic, even though Leroy Van Dyke’s massive “Walk on By” kept it out of the top spot of the Billboard country chart.