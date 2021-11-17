Watch: Granger Smith’s Infant Son Says ‘I Love You’

Granger Smith’s three-month-old son Maverick is already talking!

Smith’s wife Amber posted a video on her social media Thursday of her telling the infant she loved him and him saying it back.

She captioned the post: “Baby says I love you.”

Then she added: “He said it. Don’t @ me 😉 ❤️”

Maverick Beckham Smith was born Aug. 20 in Round Rock, Texas, the couple shared on social media. They chose his name to honor their son River, who was 3 years old when accidentally drown in 2019. In March, Amber shared that she was pregnant and that baby Maverick was conceived through IVF. She said the couple started their fertility journey in January of 2020 only to endure the heartbreak of miscarriage. When they tried again with their last viable embryo, she was able to carry the baby to term.

“The road has been so shaky but my foundation has remained steadfast and firm in faith, obedience, trust and hope, believing that God is working all things out for good, even if I don’t see it in this lifetime. He has been so faithful,” she wrote.

When Maverick was born, Amber wrote: “I truly didn’t know how my emotions would be welcoming Maverick into the world. The journey we’ve been on, the anticipation, the grief, guilt and joy was all swirling around in my heart. I was honestly scared of how I would feel, but the main emotion and feeling I have is peace. Full peace. I’m so full of gratitude for his life and the blessing he is to our family.”

The couple is also parents to son Lincoln and daughter London.