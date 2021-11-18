Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Welcome Fourth Baby Girl

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are new parents again!

The couple welcomed their fourth daughter Lillie Carolina Akins on Nov. 15. Rhett called his new daughter “7.5 pounds of pure joy.”

“@laur_akins you are my hero,” Thomas RHett wrote on social media. “Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!”

In a separate social media post, Lauren wrote that “our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy 🤍.”

Then she posted song lyrics nodding at the possible inspiration for the baby girl’s name.

“If He dresses the lilies with beauty and splendor

How much more will He clothe you?

If He watched over every sparrow

How much more does He love you?”

lyrics from “Jireh” by @elevationworship and @maverickcitymusic inspired by scriptures in Matthew 6 & Luke 12. Just love hearing her name as the sweetest reminder of how much God cares for us 🤍

Lillie Carolina joins her sisters Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 21 months.