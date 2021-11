Watch as the "29" vocalist guesses if items cost more or less than $29

Carly Pearce “Has A Problem” When It Comes To Shoes, Clothes, And Makeup

Carly Pearce figured out to pass on advice to the “Next Girl,” but she could use some guidance on estimating prices when she goes shopping.

In a just-released CMT Digital Short entitled “Over/Under $29 with Carly Pearce,” the breakout superstar notes that she’s good at “racking up” a bill at the cash register but not great at knowing how much it will cost.

“I have a problem. I love shoes, I love clothes, I love makeup,” says the vocalist.

In honor of her album 29: Written In Stone, she answers if items including dog beds and dog chews (which she says her dogs Johnny and June would “love”), chocolate, macarons, blankets, sunglasses, candles, wine (“next to [her dog] June, [her] favorite thing in the world”) cost more or less than $29.

Was she successful playing the pricing game? You’ll have to click the link and watch. Regardless, it’s certainly entertaining.

Pearce is back on television later this month when she– alongside Gabby Barrett — co-hosts the Country Music Association’s (CMA) “CMA Country Christmas” television special. The event airs on ABC and Hulu on Monday, Nov. 29. Performers include Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Pistol Annies, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, and more.

Pearce, who just won the 2021 CMA Female Vocalist Of The Year award shared via Instagram, “And the day just keeps getting better!! SO thrilled to be hosting #CMACountryChristmas with guys the beautiful @gabbybarrett”