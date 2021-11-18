Scotty McCreery’s Hallmark Christmas Movie ‘Five More Minutes’ Debuts Saturday

McCreery’s “Five More Minutes” is the inspiration for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas movie “Five More Minutes” that will premiere at 9 p.m. CT Saturday on the network.

After this weekend, Scotty McCreery can add Hallmark Christmas movie producer to his resume.

McCreery’s sentimental chart-topper “Five More Minutes” is the inspiration for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries television movie “Five More Minutes” that will premiere at 9 p.m. CT Saturday on the network as part of their Miracles of Christmas celebration.

“They own the Christmas season,” McCreery says of Hallmark. “We’ve been in talks with them for a while. They heard the song and loved the song, and wanted to find a way to incorporate it into a movie. It’s a cool way; they’re taking the grandfather theme, which is how ‘Five More Minutes’ got started.”

“Five More Minutes” was written by Nikki Deloach and Megan McNulty and stars Deloach and David Haydn-Jones. In the film, a woman’s Christmas wish is answered when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals a secret romance.

Watch a preview here.

“It’s the granddaughter’s first Christmas without her grandfather and how that’s tough,” McCreery said. “It’s tough on all of us this time of year when you lose a loved one. Then they turn it into a positive, and it’s a really good heartwarming movie.”

Because the movie was filmed in Canada during the pandemic, McCreery couldn’t be in “Five More Minutes.” However, he is an executive producer on the project.

“‘Five More’ is always going to be extra special,” McCreery said. “It’s for my grandfather, and it helped me heal after losing him. People tell me their stories every day about what it means to them, and now Hallmark wants to do a movie on it. It just shows you the power of a song.”





