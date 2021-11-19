CMT’s Campfire Sessions Series Features Maddie & Tie Playing A Trio Of Favorites

</noscript> </div>

Nashville-based country duo Maddie & Tae performed in the latest episode of CMT’s digital Campfire Sessions series. Many of the duo’s new songs, like “Madness,” developed as the tandem sat through quarantine and wrote the song in question “about the people who get you through the rough times … or in our case, the guys who changed our last names.” In addition, Maddie & Tae married their husbands just before the March 20202 shutdown — Maddie married Jonah Font on November 22, 2019, while Tae wed Josh Kerr on February 21, 2020.

Fresh from the extended pandemic break and back outside, the duo performed “Madness,” “Bathroom Floor,” and double-platinum seller “Die From A Broken Heart” acoustically with two guitarists, Sam Wilson and Shane Smith. Regarding “Bathroom Floor,” Maddie Font noted, “this song changed our lives last year. On every album, you have a song that you don’t know is going to be ’the’ song. This song — and the life it’s had — we’re glad. [It was] written during a tough time in [our lives], and it’s so cool to see how it’s [evolved].

If Campfire Sessions have whetted your appetite for more Maddie & Tae, they will be headlining the 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour, where Callista Clark and Sacha will serve as openers. The CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static will stop in Atlanta, Boston, Houston, Nashville, and New York. Tickets will become available beginning this Friday, October 29th, at 10 AM CT at MaddieandTae.com and CMT.com.

Maddie & Tae are members of the CMT’s Next Women of Country class of 2015. As for Callista Clark and Sacha, the former was recently named the only Country artist in BILLBOARD’s “21 under 21” list. As for Canadian singer-songwriter Sacha, she is a member of CMT’s 2021 Next Women of Country in 2021 and continues to build buzz on both sides of the border.