Music

The Roundup: New Music From Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Walker Hayes, Kacey Musgraves And more

Alan Jackson and Willie Jones also featured
by 1h ago

This week, CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits features a smattering of vibes and styles sure to please all country music enthusiasts.

Click here to take a listen to the following tunes.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.