Maddie & Tae Singer Taylor Dye Reveals Pregnancy

Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye and her husband Josh Kerr are about to change their names to mom and dad!

Dye shared in a social media post on Sunday that she and Kerr are expecting their first daughter this spring.

“mom and dad 🤍 baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring ‘22 and we are already so deeply in love,” Dye captioned a picture of herself and Kerr with his hand lovingly placed on her baby bump.

Kerr shared the same group of pictures and wrote: “@taylordye and I have been keeping a little secret for a few months now. mom & dad already love you so much baby Kerr 🤍”

Dye’s duo partner Maddie Marlow commented on Dye’s post: “Thank you Jesus for the biggest blessing!! I CANT WAIT TO MEET HER 😭”

Other members of the country music community chimed on the expectant parents’ news.

“OMG CANT WAIT!!!” RaeLynn wrote.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!! 🎉🎉🎉 So happy for y’all!!❤️❤️❤️” Natalie Stovall said.

“Dude!!!!!!! Congrats yalll!!!!!! ❤️🙌” Shay Mooney said.

Dye and Kerr were married in February of 2021.

Maddie & Tae are featured in the latest episode of CMT’s popular digital series “Campfire Sessions” that is out now. The duo will also headline the 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour.