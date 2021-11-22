“Yellowstone” Episode Playlist Roundup: Shooter Jennings, Willie Nelson And More

The fourth episode of Season 4 of “Yellowstone” featured a poignant moment in which Travis gave Jimmy an incredible piece of advice: “Whether ranching or rodeoing, you’ve gotta do it for the horse. He or she is your partner,” he said. Similarly, the quartet of songs highlighted this week on the program feature the power of reflecting on lessons learned.

Unlike two of the first four episodes of the season, episode four did not directly or indirectly honor someone related to the program. So far this season, episodes 1 and 3 have paid tribute to the show’s deceased sound editor Alan Robert Murray and award-winning rancher and “Yellowstone” technical assistant Milt Bradford, plus iconic Americana performer John Prine.