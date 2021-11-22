Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett Win Big at American Music Awards

Country music's AMA winners also include Luke Bryan and Dan + Shay with performances from Walker Hayes, Kane Brown and more.

Carrie Underwood and Gabby Barrett were among country music’s biggest winners at Sunday night’s fan-voted American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Underwood won Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Inspirational Artist — her 16th and 17th American Music Awards trophies. The wins tie Underwood with Garth Brooks and Justin Bieber as the sixth winningest AMA artist of all time.

Underwood and Jason Aldean performed their No. 1 hit “If I Didn’t Love You” on the show.

Barrett took home trophies for Favorite Country Album for Gold Mine and Favorite Country Song for “The Good Ones.”

“I can’t believe it!!!!” Barrett commented on Instagram. “Favorite Country Album and Favorite Country Song at the @amas !?!? What an incredible honor. Thank you thank you thank you. I have the best fans in the world! ❤️”

Other winners include Luke Bryan who fans voted Favorite Male Country Artist, and Dan + Shay who were named Favorite Country Duo or Group.

“right before we hit the stage in dallas we were surprised with the good news that we won an american music award for favorite country duo or group,” the duo shared on Instagram. “these awards always mean the most to us because they are fan voted. we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than in a sold out @aacenter with some of the greatest fans in the entire world. dallas, thank you for an unbelievable night that we’ll never forget. and to everybody who voted for us, THANK YOU. we are the luckiest guys of all time to have y’all in our corner and will NEVER take your support for granted. it’s very appropriate that it’s thanksgiving week because we are VERY thankful. drop a comment or share this on your story if you were there! 🏆”

As for country performers, Walker Hayes brought his “Fancy Like” sensation to L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. Kane Brown gave the audience a taste of his new radio single “One Mississippi,” and Mickey Guyton got a standing ovation with “All American.”