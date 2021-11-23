Music

“The Voice”: Blake Shelton Calls Time Jumper Wendy Moten’s Performances “Iconic”

Blake Shelton believes it's "possible" for Wendy Moten to win the 21st season of "The Voice."
Three weeks into the 21st season of The Voice, and those aware of country music history and nights on the town in Music City are rejoicing. Three-decade Nashville veteran and Memphis native Wendy Moten — and Grammy-winning western swing band The Time Jumpers lead vocalist — could win the entire season.

