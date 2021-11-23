Reba McEntire Talks “Christmas In Tune” Movie with John Schneider

Reba McEntire’s new Christmas movie is a country music fan’s dream come true. And if viewers watched television in the ’80s, even better.

McEntire and John Schneider, most known for playing Bo Duke in hit television series “The Dukes of Hazzard,” co-star in the new Lifetime Christmas movie “Christmas In Tune.” The film debuts 8 p.m. /7 p.m. central Friday on Lifetime.

Watch the trailer for “Christmas in Tune” here.

“It was a lot of fun getting to work with John Schneider,” McEntire said. “He was so professional. He knew his lines and was always in a good mood. He was almost in too good of mood all the time because our story arc was supposed to be kind of back and forth, kind of resentful of each other.”

In the movie, McEntire’s character Georgia and Schneider’s Joe are an estranged couple and singing duo who reunite to play their daughter Belle’s (played by Candice King) Christmas charity concert. True to the Christmas spirit, the characters get back together – on and off the stage – by the end of the feel-good holiday flick.

“The storyline is great,” McEntire said. “And he’s so much fun, just a delight to work with.”

Hartbreak Films produce McEntire’s Christmas in Tune with Paula Hart, McEntire and Melissa Joan Hart as executive producers.

