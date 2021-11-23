The 64th Grammy Awards are set for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

Nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were revealed on Tuesday and Jimmie Allen, Chris Stapleton and Mickey Guyton are among country music’s top nominees. Allen, who is up for Best New Artist, is country music’s lone all-genre nominee.

Guyton picked up three nominations – including her history-making Best Country Album nod. Guyton is the first African American artist included in the category since its inception. Stapleton mimicked Guyton’s nominations, also winning recognition in Best Country Album, Song and Solo Performance categories.

Kacey Musgraves made headlines recently when members of the Recording Academy banned her 2021 album “Star-Crossed” from the Best Country Album category because members determined the album wasn’t country enough. Musgraves had a star-making moment at the Grammy Awards in 2019 when her “Golden Hour” was named Album of the Year. Her “Star-Crossed” didn’t rise to the same all-genre inclusion, but the project’s “Camera Roll” received recognition in Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song.

Brandi Carlile records in Nashville with local players and is included in multiple broad categories.

Here are the nominations of interest to country music/Nashville.

(Story will be updated.)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Record Of The Year

“I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

“drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year

We Are — Jon Batiste

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

Montero — Lil Nas X

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore — Taylor Swift

Donda — Kanye West

Song Of The Year

“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile)

“drivers license” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight For You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

“Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris

“camera roll” — Kacey Musgraves

“Cold” — Chris Stapleton

“Country Again” — Thomas Rhett

“Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best Country Album

“Skeletons,” Brothers Osborne

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“The Marfa Tapes,” Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

“The Ballad of Dood & Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Alone With My Faith,” Harry Connick, Jr.

“That’s Gospel, Brother,” Gaither Vocal Band

“Keeping On,” Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

“Songs For the Times,” The Isaacs

“My Savior,” Carrie Underwood

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry,” Jon Batiste

“Love and Regret,” Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,” The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck

“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson and Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi)

“Call Me a Fool,” Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas)

“Cry,” Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola, songwriters (Yola)

“Nightflyer,” Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

“Downhill From Everywhere,” Jackson Browne

“Leftover Feelings,” John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

“Native Sons,” Los Lobos

“Outside Child,” Allison Russell

“Stand For Myself,” Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

“Renewal,” Billy Strings

“My Bluegrass Heart,” Béla Fleck

“A Tribute To Bill Monroe,” The Infamous Stringdusters

“Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions),” Sturgill Simpson

“Music Is What I See,” Rhonda Vincent

Best Folk Album

“One Night Lonely [Live],” Mary Chapin Carpenter

“Long Violent History,” Tyler Childers

“Wednesday (Extended Edition),” Madison Cunningham

“They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Blue Heron Suite,” Sarah Jarosz

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone,” Justin Bieber

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“’Til We Meet Again (Live),” Norah Jones

“A Tori Kelly Christmas,” Tori Kelly

“Ledisi Sings Nina,” Ledisi

“That’s Life,” Willie Nelson

“A Holly Dolly Christmas,” Dolly Parton