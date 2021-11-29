St. Jude’s Country Cares Campaign Launches A New “Love Music, Stop Cancer” T-Shirt

Hundreds of country celebrities and influencers like Lady A, Brett Eldredge, Maren Morris, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, and more are lining up to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with a new “Love Music, Stop Cancer” campaign t-shirt. The Arlington, VA-based medical facility is a respected leader fighting to understand, treat, and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The “Love Music, Stop Cancer” t-shirt is not for sale. Instead, it is exclusively available to those who become a “Partner in Hope for St. Jude,” via becoming a donor to St. Jude with a $20 monthly donation. The t-shirt itself is the latest in a series of enterprises supported by St. Jude founder Danny Thomas’ grandson Jason Thomas Gordon’s Music Gives to St. Jude Kids® initiative inspired by Thomas’ dream that “no child should die in the dawn of life.”

Click this link to sign up to become a donor to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and receive your “love Music, Stop Cancer” campaign t-shirt.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened 60 years ago. For donors, St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands of more children. In addition, St. Jude conducts more clinical trials for childhood cancer than anyone else and is where doctors often send some of their toughest cases because St. Jude has the world’s best survival rates for some of the most aggressive forms of childhood cancer.