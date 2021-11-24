Video: The Voice’s Wendy Moten Suffers Dramatic Fall on Stage

Wendy Moten is singer for Grammy-winning Nashville western swing band The Time Jumpers.

Wendy Moten is bruised but fine after suffering a dramatic fall on stage Tuesday night during “The Voice.”

Moten, who celebrated her 56th birthday the day before, tripped over a monitor following a group performance of The Four Tops’ “I Can’t Help Myself” with coach Blake Shelton and fellow team members Paris Winningham and Lana Scott.

The crew rushed to help Moten, and Shelton climbed back on stage to check on her, too. She got up, holding her arm.

“We just had someone fall,” host Carson Daly explained as Moten gingerly walked off stage. “We have some people coming to help.”

Daily said such an accident had never happened in the show’s history. Following the commercial break, Moten was back on screen to reassure viewers that she was fine.



</noscript> </div>

“I’m a little bruised, but you know what? I’m still ready to go!” she promised. Moten’s position is still safe on the show. Following Moten’s tumble, Kelly Clarkson’s contestant Gymani was sent home. Moten is a Nashville veteran and singer for Grammy-winning western swing band The Time Jumpers. Shelton is a big fan. “Wendy, you are stepping into a new artist role with icon status already,” he said. “It’s never happened before. You’re performing like a legend, like an icon on that stage.” “The Voice” airs at 7 p.m. CT Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. Cindy Watts Embedded from www.youtube.com



