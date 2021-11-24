Video: The Voice’s Wendy Moten Suffers Dramatic Fall on Stage

Wendy Moten is bruised but fine after suffering a dramatic fall on stage Tuesday night during “The Voice.”
Moten, who celebrated her 56th birthday the day before, tripped over a monitor following a group performance of The Four Tops’ “I Can’t Help Myself” with coach Blake Shelton and fellow team members Paris Winningham and Lana Scott.
The crew rushed to help Moten, and Shelton climbed back on stage to check on her, too. She got up, holding her arm.
“We just had someone fall,” host Carson Daly explained as Moten gingerly walked off stage. “We have some people coming to help.”
Daily said such an accident had never happened in the show’s history. Following the commercial break, Moten was back on screen to reassure viewers that she was fine.