Reba McEntire Reveals New Restaurant

Reba McEntire is opening her new Reba's Place near Blake Shelton's Ole Red - and it's not in Nashville.

Reba McEntire has been open about how much she and boyfriend Rex Linn love to cook, and now she’s jumping into the celebrity restaurant business.

McEntire revealed plans on Friday for Reba’s Place, a multi-use bar, restaurant and concert space in Atoka, Oklahoma – about 20 minutes from where she grew up in Chockie, Oklahoma. McEntire plans to convert an old Masonic Temple in downtown Atoka into her restaurant.

“We’re really tickled; we’re very excited about it,” McEntire said during her Friday show at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma. “It’s going to have great food, family atmosphere, a bandstand in there where we can do a little pickin’ and grinnin.’ And, we’re hoping by the end of next year, around September 2022 … that we’ll be ready for serving you guys to come up and see us.”

Chief Gary Batton from Choctaw Nation helped McEntire make the announcement and said they were “partnering with the greatest female country singer of all time to bring Reba’s restaurant to Atoka, Oklahoma.”

Reba’s Place was formed in partnership with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the City of Atoka. The restaurant will include two stories and offer a themed menu such as Reba’s Fancy steak dinner and the country singer’s favorite pinto beans and cornbread.

Reba’s Place will be about 40 minutes from Blake Shelton’s Ole Red restaurant, bar and concert space in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.