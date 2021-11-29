Music

Marshall Tucker Band: Top 5 Memories from 50 Years

Marshall Tucker Band will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an extensive tour in 2022.
The Marshall Tucker Band, the southern rock group behind sing-along anthems including “Can’t You See,” “Fire on the Mountain,” and “Heard It in a Love Song,” will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022.

Marshall Tucker Band hail from the era of Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Charlie Daniels Band and The Allman Brothers Band. Five decades after members took their famous moniker from an inscription on a misplaced key ring, the band is still going strong. Led by singer Doug Gray, the group will launch an extensive concert tour in 2022 to celebrate the milestone that most artists of their vintage fail to experience.

Gray is looking forward to making new memories with fans next year. But in the meantime, the 73-year-old South Carolina native enjoys remembering highlights from the last 50 years.

