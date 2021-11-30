Video: The Voice’s Wendy Moten Broke Both Arms, Returns to Cover Dolly Parton

Wendy Moten was hospitalized following her on-stage tumble last week on 'The Voice.'

“The Voice” Top 10 finalist Wendy Moten told viewers she was, “okay,” last week after suffering a dramatic fall on stage. It turns out, she was wrong.

Moten was back on Monday night’s episode of “The Voice” to sing Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” – with both of her arms in casts.

The Nashville-based Time Jumpers singer said she broke her right elbow and fractured her left wrist when she tumbled over the speaker following her performance with coach Blake Shelton and his team.

