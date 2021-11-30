Music

Top 10 Country Christmas Songs For Timeless Holiday Celebrations

Carrie Underwood, Gene Autry, Trisha Yearwood, Willie Nelson and more highlighted
by 1h ago

Country music being embedded deep within the traditions of gospel and folk music means that the holiday season is a time wherein there is a considerable level of creative inspiration. Moreso than usual, the 2021 holiday season has found country music diving deep into the spheres of yuletide joy, Christian spirituality, and goodwill for all. Therefore, we at CMT have decided to honor a smattering of the significant level of current Christmas songs, plus also highlight them against a few other standout holiday moments in country music’s century-long history.

Gene Autry – “Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.