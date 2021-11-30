Top 10 Country Christmas Songs For Timeless Holiday Celebrations

VIDEO
Martina McBride’s legacy as an iconic modern country vocalist is already well-set and a part of country music’s canon. However, that notion was still nearing that “unassailable” level of truth in 1998 when she released
White Christmas, a holiday album. Supported by tracks such as McBride’s cover of the chorale favorite, the album was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America by 1999, Platinum by 2003, and then double-Platinum in 2018. If looking for a version of a Christmas song that has the potential for remarkable longevity like Gene Autry’s previously mentioned “Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” look no further.
Lainey Wilson – “Christmas Cookies”
“Things A Man Oughta Know” vocalist Lainey Wilson’s latest has been released just in time for the holiday season. “Christmas Cookies” is a rollicking, honky-tonking George Strait cover tune that reveals some of the deep tones and phrasings in the rising star’s delivery. Regarding the track, Wilson noted via a press release, “’Christmas Cookies’ by George Strait is just a song that my family and I absolutely love, and we turn it up during Christmastime, so it’s gonna be cool for them to hear me singing one of our favorite Christmas songs.”
Carly Pearce – “Mary Did You Know?”
Carly Pearce has finished off a year wherein she was named the CMA’s Female Artist of the Year, joined the Grand Ole Opry, and released critically acclaimed album
29, with the release of a take on the traditional Christmas song “Mary Did You Know?” The “Next Girl” singer’s Kentucky roots show in a manner most positive throughout the song, which has a rootsy, guitar-driven core. “Christmas came early y’all!” Pearce posted to social media. “This will forever be one of my favorite Christmas songs. I had so much fun creating my own version.”
Tim McGraw – “Christmas All Over The World”
Alongside the recent announcement that he’ll be starring in the upcoming Paramount+
Yellowstone prequel 1883, Tim McGraw has finally released his latest Christmas tune, “Christmas All Over The World.” Regarding the cover of New Edition’s 1985 Christmas hit, McGraw noted via Instagram, “There’s nothing that brings us all together quite like the holiday season. It’s almost that time of year… get into the spirit with ‘Christmas All Over The World,’ available now!!”
Mickey Guyton – “O Holy Night”
One year after premiering the song via Apple Music’s exclusive
Carols Covered holiday series, Mickey Guyton has now released her cover of “O Holy Night” across all platforms. The rich, warm vocal stylings required to meet the standard of traditional versions of the choral anthem are well within Guyton’s wheelhouse. Guyton’s 2021 was bookended by holiday-themed appearances, too. She kicked off 2021 as a performer at the Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1, and recently was featured during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Carrie Underwood – Stretchy Pants
Just in time for second and third servings of holiday meals is Carrie Underwood’s latest, fanciful single “Stretchy Pants.” It’s available as well as a “Special Edition” release of her 2020 holiday album
My Gift. Regarding the latter, it’s being released simultaneously with the kicking off of her concert series, Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, which opens December 1 at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre on the Las Vegas strip.