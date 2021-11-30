Andrew Eccles
Country Christmas: 11 New Albums/EPs to Spin This Holiday Season

Carrie Underwood, Josh Turner, Pistol Annies, Brett Eldredge, Brett Young and Cody Johnson are among the country stars who released a new holiday album this year.
Deck the halls and dig out the wrapping paper. There are only three shopping Saturdays left between now and Christmas Eve. And, there’s a sleigh’s worth of new country Christmas albums/EPs to provide the soundtrack for the sugarplum holiday cheer.

