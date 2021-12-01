CMT PREMIERE: Randy Travis & Drew Parker’s “There’s A New Kid In Town” Is All About “Fun, Faith, And Family”

</noscript> </div>

Randy Travis’ just-released “From The Vault” edition of his three-decade-old Christmas single “There’s A New Kid In Town” has been refreshed by the country icon alongside rising country performer Drew Parker.

“We’re looking for the King / The new Messiah / We’re following the star / Shining brighter / Old man won’t you help us if you can / He shook his head / But he pointed his hand,” sings Travis in the original being added to via Parker’s collaboration. Regarding the process of working with Travis — especially for the video — the performer offers, “I just remember getting to spend quality time with Randy and his family out on his ranch in Texas. Driving around the property and getting to take in all of God’s creation with one of my heroes. It was a very special day and one I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

In relation to the song itself, the fact that he was chosen to work with Travis on the collaboration of sorts profoundly impacts Parker, who says, “I hope [country music fans] can see that I plan on carrying on the kind of country music that Randy started years ago. The kind of music that I want to make [is] country music about fun, faith and family.”

Seeing the video, in full, deeply resonated with Parker, as Christmas is his favorite holiday and Randy Travis is a personal inspiration. “Getting to feel those Christmas traditions and emotions while watching a video of me getting to spend time with Randy Travis is incredible. There’s a scene in this video of me and Randy sitting on a couch in his awards room at his house. We shot that scene one time and when we got done I told the director that whatever had just happened in that room couldn’t be replicated.”