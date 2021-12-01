Josh Turner Shares Story Behind His ‘King Size Manger’

</noscript> </div>

“Anytime you have a great idea, your greatest fear is that you’re going to get in there and write the song, and it’s not going to measure up to the title,” he said.

Turner told Narmore about the song idea, and he remembers exactly where they were when they had the conversation about “King Size Manger.”

“He was speechless,” Turner said. “He was like, ’Oh my goodness. What a title!’ We sat down and have such a rapport that we know what it takes just to allow the heart and soul to come out of a song that we’re trying to write.”

The men decided to tell the story of what is a king-size manger.

Lyrics include: There in the hills of Bethlehem| No one had any room for them| They knew that child was a real life changer| Lying there in a king-size manger.

Turner said he doesn’t remember what sparked the idea and jokes that it might have been a mattress commercial.

Regardless, he couldn’t be prouder of the song and thinks it was “truly inspired.”

“I was kind of surprised and shocked that we could pull that off,” he said. “It rose to the top after we had decided everything that was going to go on the record, and it became the title track.”

Turner plays the song every night during his 18-city Holiday & the Hits Tour.

“I proud of the way the song came out and that I was able to write the title track on my Christmas album,” Turner said. “It was a huge accomplishment for me as a writer.”