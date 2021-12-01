Watch: Keith Urban Reveals New Word Tour in Hilarious Backyard Video

Keith Urban revealed his first world tour in four years Wednesday morning with a hilarious video from his backyard that makes it clear how much the “Long Hot Summer” singer misses the road.
In the clip, Urban mimics the motions of his live show – throwing his guitar to a stagehand (or his lawn guy) – who fails to catch it.
“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” Urban said in a statement. “It’s what I’ve always done, and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want – sing, dance, do whatever.”
Urban’s THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR launches in Tampa, Florida, on June 17 and wraps its way around the U.S. and Canada for five months before pausing in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Nov. 5. Ingrid Andress will open the tour.