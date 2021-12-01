Walker Hayes’ success at being “Fancy Like” and “tryna stay out of AA” has led him to a place where he’s finally able to fulfill all of his children’s Christmas dreams. Notably, for the better part of the past two decades, Hayes, his wife, and his six children lived frugally as he attempted to gain stardom as a singer/songwriter while also stocking shelves at Costco and other odd blue-collar jobs. Now that he’s achieved hit single levels of success with the potential for more, he notes that he successfully took care of the first of many of his children’s holiday hopes. It’s left him in a hilarious situation, though.
Walker Hayes Uses Fancy Money to Splurge on Christmas Decor for His Kids
"If you drop by our house right now, it’s pretty tacky," says the "Fancy Like" vocalist.
