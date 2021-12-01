Walker Hayes Uses Fancy Money to Splurge on Christmas Decor for His Kids

</noscript> </div>

“My kids about six years ago, they wanted Christmas blowups in the yard, and those are expensive. I told them no, and just on a whim to get them off my back, I said, ‘If dad ever gets a No. 1 song on country radio, I’ll get y’all some blowups,’” the singer tells ABC Radio. “So when it hit No. 1, they held me to that promise. Even Laney and I have them. Every kid got to pick theirs out. So there’s our first splurge.”

Regarding his financial next steps, Hayes seems rather grounded and level-headed about where he and his family are headed, fiscally. “I don’t think we’ll blow money. We know what it’s like for money to be tight, so we’re honestly pretty frugal,” he says. “But if you drop by our house right now, it’s pretty tacky.”