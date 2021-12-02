Kacey Musgraves Visits Sesame Street, Attempts To Decide Her “Favorite Color In The World”

</noscript> </div>

Given that she’s asked people to “mind their own biscuits” and to “not fence [people] in,” Kacey Musgraves is probably an ideal candidate — similar to Kane Brown — to be a country superstar appearing on Sesame Street’s latest season. The Grammy-winning “Biscuits” and “Space Cowboy” vocalist recently stopped by the HBO Max program to sing “All the Colors of the World.” In the video, Musgraves is helped by Elmo and his friends to decide which is her favorite color.

Speaking of colors and Musgraves, she recently posted an Instagram selfie with new cherry blossom pink hair. The reveal of her new locks coincided with her cover appearance for V Magazine’s Winter 2021 issue. “Don’t let me blow away,” she writes in the caption, in a nod to the lyrics of her song, “Cherry Blossom,” off her recently-released star-crossed album.

</noscript> </div> Aside from seemingly choosing pink as her favorite of all colors at the moment, Musgraves hasn't shied away, of late, from dramatic presentations. Her latest album, for instance, described via a press release as "[an] extremely personal journey of heartache and healing," was released in tandem with a Paramount+-debuted feature film noted as a "[cinematic epic] filmed with fantastical and heightened heart and emotion, [plus] the lens of art and fashion," noted director Bardia Zeinali. The 50-minute movie was filmed over a 10-day shoot in Los Angeles. It featured cameos from Emmy Award-winner Eugene Levy, Victoria Pedretti (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, You), singer-songwriter Princess Nokia, Symone (RuPaul's Drag Race winner), and comedian Megan Stalter.




