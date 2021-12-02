Jana Kramer Celebrates 38th Birthday, Looks to the Future

Jana Kramer spent her 38th birthday on a private island this week. Next, she's trading her bikini for a parka as she gears up for the debut of her Christmas movie.

Actress and country singer Jana Kramer celebrated her 38th birthday Thursday in a swimsuit on a private island in the Florida Keys.

“Okay 38,” she posted on social media. “I see you. Let’s do this.”

The celebratory vacation comes at the end of a year that’s dealt Kramer more downs than ups. In April, Kramer filed for divorce from her husband Mike Caussin following years of marital trouble tied to his infidelity.

“’It’s time,’” she wrote on social media. “As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

She assured her fans that she still believed in love and marriage and allowed herself to be publicly vulnerable over the next few months as she adjusted to sharing her children with her ex-husband.

Over the summer, the country singer found refuge filming her new Lifetime Christmas movie “The Holiday Fix Up” that debuts 7 p.m. Dec. 11. She produced the movie, that co-stars Ryan McPartlin, and wrote a song for its soundtrack with McPartlin and Sugarland’s Kristian Bush.

In the movie, Kramer plays Sam, an interior designer, who returns home during the holidays to help renovate the Bell Harbor Inn. She gets paired with Coop, played by Ryan McPartlin, as her contractor. But the couple have a history. Coop previously broke her heart, and he never got over her.

“Whether it’s a second chance at love with a new relationship or a second chance with a love lost we all deserve it…especially at Christmas which is why @kristianbush & @ryanmcpartlin wrote this song for my new movie,” she wrote.

Thanksgiving was the first holiday Kramer spent without her children post-divorce, and she shared her grief about that, too.

“Happy thanksgiving 🖤,” she said. “I’m beyond thankful for my beautiful babies. My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it’s the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart… BUT How grateful and thankful I am that I’m their momma. Thinkin of all the others that are having a “first” holiday of loss or missing or just a difficult time. Let it out and then let’s eat and drink our feelings 😂😂

But with all of that behind her, Kramer seems ready to get on with her life – and “The Holiday Fix Up” that airs 7 p.m. Dec. 11 on Lifetime.

“It’s DECEMBER!!!!” she said. “So let the countdown begin until December 11th when my movie “Holiday fix up” airs on @lifetimetv !!!! Are you going to have a watch party?!?#itsawonderfullifetime #theholidayfixup