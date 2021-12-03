The Roundup: New Music From Lainey Wilson, Maggie Rose, Carly Pearce, And More

</noscript> </div>

Maggie Rose – I Feel The Earth Move

Soulful Nashville-based singer-songwriter Maggie Rose’s cover of Carole King’s sultry classic “I Feel The Earth Move” was borne from the performer’s quarantine studio work. In regards to what is now a full-fledged release, she notes, “Given my love for Carole King’s [1971-released album] Tapestry and the fact that the album helped me deal with so much of the difficulty of last year—the same year that the album turned fifty—it felt therapeutic and appropriate to pay tribute to the Rock Hall inductee by reimagining this song with my band. We cut our version in the middle of February and didn’t shy away from the darkness we were all feeling, but that made the process cathartic. It is simply an amazing song that brought us all back together during an extraordinary time and I’m excited to finally share it with you now.”