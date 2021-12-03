Watch “1883”: Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in New Extended Trailer

</noscript> </div>

The trailer gives the most in-depth look to date of what viewers can expect from the Duttons in “1883.” The clip opens with a horse-drawn covered wagon easing slowly into the sunset. Buzzards swarm overhead, and there’s a brutal gunfight that shows McGraw’s character picking people off horseback with his long-barreled rifle. Elliott’s character slowly ambles up on horseback.

“So you just sit and watch,” McGraw quips.

“It looks like you had a figured,” Elliott fires back.

“Thanks for the help,” McGraw retorts.

The scene sets a familiar but adversarial relationship between the series’ main characters.

“1883” also features Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett. Paramount Network will air a simulcast premiere event for “1883” on Sunday, Dec. 19, following a new episode of “YELLOWSTONE.”