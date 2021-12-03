Watch “1883”: Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in New Extended Trailer

Gunfights, covered wagons, fire and intense drama punctuate the new two-minute trailer for “1883” released Friday.
The Paramount+ series stars Tim McGraw (James Dutton), Faith Hill (Margaret Dutton) and Sam Elliott and is the prequel to the wildly popular “Yellowstone.”
“1883” follows the family as they make the treacherous journey from Texas to Montana to establish the expansive ranch that is the setting for “Yellowstone” on Paramount Network. McGraw and Hill’s characters are the great-grandparents of Kevin Costner’s cantankerous John Dutton, who owns the largest cattle ranch in the United States.
