Stonewall Jackson Dies at 89

</noscript> </div>

Mr. Jackson’s love of music started at an early age when at 10 years old, he traded his bicycle for a guitar. He grew up in Georgia, moved to Nashville in 1956, and joined the Grand Ole Opry. Within 12 months, he signed a record deal with Columbia Records and recorded his first song, “Don’t Be Angry.” “Waterloo” followed in 1959 and became his first No. 1 hit. It sat at the top of the country charts for five weeks and crossed over the pop charts to climb to No. 4.

At the time of his death, Mr. Jackson had been an Opry member for 65 years – long enough to make him the Opry’s most tenured member.

Saturday night’s Opry performance will be dedicated to Mr. Jackson.

Funeral arrangements are pending.