Stonewall Jackson Dies at 89

Grand Ole Opry star Stonewall Jackson died Saturday (Dec. 4) morning after a long battle with vascular dementia. Mr. Jackson was 89 years old.
The country singer was born Thomas Jackson in Tabor City, North Carolina, on Nov. 6, 1932. He was named after Thomas “Stonewall Jackson,” a Confederate general in the Civil War.
Mr. Jackson’s biggest hits include “Waterloo,” “Don’t Be Angry” and “B.J. the D.J.,” and over the course of his decades in the genre, he charted more than 40 times on Billboard’s country singles chart.
