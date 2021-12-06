“Yellowstone” Episode Playlist Roundup: Ryan Bingham, The Panhandlers, Gethen Jenkins, And More

VIDEO
The Panhandlers – West Texas in My Eye
The Texas indie super-quartet —
Josh Abbott, William Clark Green, John Baumann, and Cleto Cordero — self-titled debut studio album yielded “West Texas in My Eye,” a track that uniquely features all four performers on vocals. Dust, wind, and tornadoes (“I’ve seen the thunderheads descend and rip into the ground/the twisted hand of heaven spreading terror all around”) define the narrative of “[not] crying, that’s West Texas in my Eye.” The super-group’s work feels inspired and mirrors the sociopolitical ties that bind West Texans together.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Gethen Jenkins – Bottle In My Hand
The three-year-old song from Marine Corps veteran
Gethen Jenkins is a shuffling country track about a brokenhearted guy, down on his luck, sitting at a bar. At the time of its release, he noted to Billboard, “All the lyrics hold pretty true for what I’m going through right now in my life. I believe every word of it, that’s for damn sure. It leaves you falling off the barstool. It’s about a lot of people, when they’re going through heartache or a breakup or something like that, they find themselves in a bar drinking. Even though it’s the wrong thing to do…you have to get wrong before you get right sometimes.”