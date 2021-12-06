Music

“Yellowstone” Episode Playlist Roundup: Ryan Bingham, The Panhandlers, Gethen Jenkins, And More

A trio of rootsy, rustic tracks highlight the latest episode of the Paramount+ program
by 58m ago

Wild days and rough times aplenty at the Dutton ranch highlighted the sixth episode of Season 4 of Yellowstone. Similarly, a trio of rootsy, rustic country songs played a vital role in the latest from Paramount+.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.