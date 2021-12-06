“Yellowstone” Episode Playlist Roundup: Ryan Bingham, The Panhandlers, Gethen Jenkins, And More

</noscript> </div>

Gethen Jenkins – Bottle In My Hand

The three-year-old song from Marine Corps veteran Gethen Jenkins is a shuffling country track about a brokenhearted guy, down on his luck, sitting at a bar. At the time of its release, he noted to Billboard, “All the lyrics hold pretty true for what I’m going through right now in my life. I believe every word of it, that’s for damn sure. It leaves you falling off the barstool. It’s about a lot of people, when they’re going through heartache or a breakup or something like that, they find themselves in a bar drinking. Even though it’s the wrong thing to do…you have to get wrong before you get right sometimes.”