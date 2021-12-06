CMT REWIND: Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn, Close Out 1991 With “Broken Hearts” Before Mega Success

</noscript> </div>

Like much of the album’s content, it’s based on a vibe directly related to the idea of recovering from a breakup by moving onto someone else, typically by going out for a honky-tonking night on the town. The lyric, “I thought all along you’d be the death of me / But I found one tonight who wants what’s left of me,” as performed by Ronnie Dunn, notes the slight tinge of devil may care humor one tends to have before willingly risking suffering heartbreak again — if only because the story behind how it will likely occur will be worth the sadness after that.

Though unified by the words “Broken Heart” in the title, Reba McEntire’s “For My Broken Heart” has a profoundly different origin story. Her December 1991 chart-topper is from a similarly-titled album that was her first album recorded after an airplane crash that killed most of the members of her touring band. Thus, the recording is, as McEntire states in the album’s notes, “a form of healing for all our broken hearts.” Songs including her cover of Vicki Lawrence’s 1972 hit “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia,” “The Greatest Man I Never Knew,” and “Is There Life Out There” were chosen to mirror this album’s narrative theme.

A decade into life in a “ten-year town,” “For My Broken Heart’s” co-writer Liz Hengber finally achieved success with the single she penned for McEntire six months after signing to her (and then-husband Narvel Blackstock’s) development company Starstruck Entertainment. “Liz was a pretty good waitress, and she’s a wonderful songwriter,” noted Amy Kurland in the foreward of Hengber’s 2006-published book, The Do’s And Don’t’s Of Music Row the founder of Nashville’s legendary Bluebird Café, described by PBS as a “perennial outlet for talented Music City songwriters and artists to debut new material and earn new fans.”