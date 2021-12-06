Watch: George Strait and Miranda Lambert Surprise Fans with Duet

</noscript> </div>

“Miranda, how you doing?” Strait said.

“I’m damn glad to be right here, right now,” Lambert said.

The show is part of Strait’s ongoing residency at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena. The performances are scheduled through February of 2022.

The collaboration with Lambert was a natural fit for Strait. The pair performed the song on the 54th ACM Awards a few years ago.

“So, we’re going to do a song,” Strait said. “We’re going to do one that we’ve done before. I love it.”

“Texans are very, very proud, and we like to sing all about Texas,” Lambert explained.

Strait and Lambert are both Texans. “Run” was written by Anthony Smith and Tony Lane and is from Strait’s 2001 “Road Less Traveled” album.

At the song’s end, Lambert thanked Strait for bringing her out to sing.

“Miranda Lambert, everybody!” Strait said as she left the stage.