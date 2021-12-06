Kenny Chesney Talks “Knowing You” and its Nine-Month Climb to No. 1

Kenny Chesney’s four-minute waltz “Knowing You” just became his 34th No. 1 hit.

The tender song about loving someone you lost took 37 weeks to get to No. 1. Chesney anticipated a slow ascent but believed in the emotional “Knowing You” enough to go along for the ride.

“Let’s put this out,” he said, according to a statement.

Written by Adam James, Brett James and Kat Higgins, “Knowing You” is from Chesney’s “Here and Now” album.

“Losing people you care about is always hard,” Chesney said. “There’s a hole where all that adventure used to be. But if you pause for a moment, remember all the crazy times, the discoveries, moments you shared while sad and laughing… If you take all that in, if you know the person who’s gone brought all that to you, how can you be anything but glad? When you’re sad, it’s so easy to forget… But I worry we lose all the love and beauty in sadness over what’s gone. My hope, throughout the life of this single, has been for people to take this idea and embrace it, embrace that person they loved who’s gone and celebrate every small thing that was part of their relationship.”





