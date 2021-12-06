Prince William Recounts Following Taylor Swift On Stage ‘Like a Puppy’

Taylor Swift can be convincing – just ask Prince William.
Prince William recently recounted how Swift convinced him to climb on stage and sing with Jon Bon Jovi almost a decade ago. The unlikely trio happened at a fundraising gala for a Centrepoint, a homeless charity he has long supported.
Prince William was seated beside Swift, and when Bon Jovi spoke to him from the stage, Swift cajoled him into joining the rocker.
“I walked up on stage in a trance, and then sort of halfway through Jon Bon Jovi’s ’Livin’ On a Prayer’ song, I wake up,” Prince William said on Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series. “And I’m thinking to myself, ’Am I standing on the stage singing ’Livin’ On a Prayer’ when I don’t even know the words?'”
Prince William said that the audience was having such a good time that he couldn’t bring himself to go back to his table.
“So sod it,” he said. “I can’t be the doofus who’s going to ruin it for everyone.’ And so, I desperately try and remember some of the words and sing as hard as I can. Beneath my black tie, there was a lot of sweating going on. I felt like a swan, where I was trying to keep myself composed on the outside, but inside, the little legs are paddling fast.”