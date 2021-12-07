CMT PREMIERE: Tiffany Woys Hopes “About Love” Helps Fans “Take Chances”

Tiffany Woys' "About Love" was written by Jason Saenz, Sara Haze and Sam Ellis. The video was directed by Robert Chavers.

Tiffany Woys hopes fans see her new video for “About Love” and lean in.

“Don’t be scared of it,” she says of love. “Take chances and follow your heart. I think we spend so much time worrying about the ending of things we never even let things have a beginning.”

“About Love” was written by Jason Saenz, Sara Haze and Sam Ellis, and Woys says it’s about “feeling a love so great and trying to find a way to make someone feel that great love.”

Woys explains the song feels like “the beginning of something – the feeling you get when you’re falling for someone.”

She wanted director Robert Chavers to convey that feeling in the music video, too. While she doesn’t recommend going on a joyride with something people just met, she wanted to show “what it feels like to love at first sight.”

“I was having too much fun to be tired,” she said of the video shoot. “It’s also fun when you have other people in the video! I also thought it was so cool to see Broadway with all the lights on, but no one there. It was oddly peaceful.”

The finished clip is precisely as she had envisioned.

“Robert Chavers never lets me down!” she says. “So far, every video we have done has been so different from the last, which has been so much fun. We are able to test out all of our creative thoughts. I hope you love this one as much as I do.”

Woys is a CMT “Next Up Now” artist who counts LeAnn Rimes, Faith Hill, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson and Carrie Underwood as her biggest influences. As a child, she loved performing on stage. Woys recorded her first album and went on the road by the time she was 20 years old. She moved to Nashville from her native California about three years ago and has recorded songs written by some of Music City’s most respected writers, including Mickey Guyton, Emily Shackelton, Shane McAnally, Trevor Rosen, Nathan Chapman and Chris Dubois. Woys made her national TV debut this fall when she performed the national anthem at the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race from Darlington Raceway televised on NBC Sports.