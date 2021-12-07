Midland’s Mark Wystrach and Wife Ty Haney Welcome New Baby

Midland’s Mark Wystrach is a dad again!

Wystrach and his wife, Ty Haney, welcomed their second child on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, Wystrach shared a photo of himself with the infant, called his son “Champie,” and said the baby weighed 8 lbs and 13 oz.

“I present to you, our lil hombre… ‘Champie’ born happy and healthy yesterday at precisely 5 o’clock 🍻! Thanks for all of your prayers and positive thoughts for Ty and our son…They’re doing great, and Im overwhelmed with joy!” he wrote.

On Sunday, the singer asked his followers for their thoughts and prayers as Haney was delivering that day.

“Wow. @ty_haney has blown me away with how gracefully she has handled this pregnancy while building her new company and raising our bouncy lil girl all while I have been away much of the time on the road with @midland,” he said. “Watching the miracle of this lil boy growing inside of you has been life changing in many ways, and I am forever grateful to have the woman of my dreams as my partner, lover and best friend.”

The couple revealed the pregnancy in October.

Their daughter Sundance “Sunny” Leon is 2 years old.