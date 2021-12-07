Florida Georgia Line To Be Honored With New Exhibition At Country Music Hall Of Fame

Country act Florida Georgia Line has achieved roughly 5 million albums and 50 million singles sold, 18 No. 1 singles in 11 years, plus having — as a solo act or in collaboration — the No. 1 hit in country music for one in every three weeks of 2013 and 2014 alone. Thus, that makes the tandem of Florida native Brian Kelley and Georgia-born Tyler Hubbard unquestionably one of the best-selling and most popular country music acts of the modern — or any — era.

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will honor the music and career of the duo via the exhibition of various effects from their career in Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong, Jan. 21 through Jan. 1, 2023.

"Florida Georgia Line expanded the country music audience and created some of the most popular recordings in the genre's history by embracing hip-hop and rock influences," said Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young. "In less than a decade, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard have had twenty-five singles reach gold, platinum or multi-platinum status, with two of those singles – 'Cruise' and 'Meant to Be' – reaching the elite plateau of diamond sales certification. Very few artists in any genre accomplish that feat even once. The museum looks forward to exploring the duo's distinctive music and career in this special exhibit." "To be chosen for an exhibit is the ultimate honor as an artist, and we can't thank the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum enough," says Tyler Hubbard via a press release. I can't wait for opening day, when we can stand back and take in this blessing with everyone that's supported us along the way."




