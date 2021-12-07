Music

Florida Georgia Line To Be Honored With New Exhibition At Country Music Hall Of Fame

"To be chosen for an exhibit is the ultimate honor as an artist," says Tyler Hubbard.
Country act Florida Georgia Line has achieved roughly 5 million albums and 50 million singles sold, 18 No. 1 singles in 11 years, plus having — as a solo act or in collaboration — the No. 1 hit in country music for one in every three weeks of 2013 and 2014 alone. Thus, that makes the tandem of Florida native Brian Kelley and Georgia-born Tyler Hubbard unquestionably one of the best-selling and most popular country music acts of the modern — or any — era.

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will honor the music and career of the duo via the exhibition of various effects from their career in Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong, Jan. 21 through Jan. 1, 2023.

