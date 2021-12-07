Florida Georgia Line To Be Honored With New Exhibition At Country Music Hall Of Fame

Country act Florida Georgia Line has achieved roughly 5 million albums and 50 million singles sold, 18 No. 1 singles in 11 years, plus having — as a solo act or in collaboration — the No. 1 hit in country music for one in every three weeks of 2013 and 2014 alone. Thus, that makes the tandem of Florida native Brian Kelley and Georgia-born Tyler Hubbard unquestionably one of the best-selling and most popular country music acts of the modern — or any — era.
The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will honor the music and career of the duo via the exhibition of various effects from their career in Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong, Jan. 21 through Jan. 1, 2023.