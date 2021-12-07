Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, And Brandy Clark Celebrate “Coat Of Many Colors” On New Podcast

Fifty years later, Dolly Parton’s 1971 album Coat of Many Colors is as renowned for its heartfelt title single as it is a showcase of the independent streak that has defined the country and pop-cultural superstardom of the iconic, 75-year old country singer. The album was nominated for Album of the Year at the 1972 CMA Awards and charted at No. 257 on Rolling Stone’s 2020 list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.
On the latest edition of Rolling Stone’s Amazon Originals “500 Greatest Albums” Podcast, Parton is joined by Carly Pearce, renowned songwriter and vocalist Brandy Clark, and author/journalist Marissa Ross in breaking down the iconic release.