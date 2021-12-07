Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, And Brandy Clark Celebrate “Coat Of Many Colors” On New Podcast

</noscript> </div>

Notably, Parton shares a story about being on tour with her early creative partner, Porter Wagoner, in 1969 and writing “Coat of Many Colors.” She humorously recalls grabbing the only paper she could find — a dry-cleaning receipt for one of Wagoner’s suits — and then, two years later, a record that Rolling Stone states, “found her honing a plainspoken and personal writing voice,” was released.

Overall, Brandy Clark offers an insightful note regarding why she believes that the Country Music Hall of Famer’s work has impressively stood the test of time. “[As an album], ’Coat of Many Colors’ holds up because of the songs. It’s a timeless album. There’s no better storytelling song than [the title song] “Coat of Many Colors.” At the end of the day, it [highlights] Dolly’s storytelling. Her ability [in that regard] stands out because she doesn’t fight her instincts. She doesn’t overthink songwriting. Instead, she’s figured out how to be a vessel for the universe putting these songs into her.”