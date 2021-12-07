Music

A Tennessee Kind of Christmas: Amy Grant, Billy Ray Cyrus, Sara Evans and More Share Songs and Stories

“CMT’s A Tennessee Kind of Christmas,” which airs 9p/8c Wednesday, is a family affair packed with country stars.
by 1h ago

“CMT’s A Tennessee Kind of Christmas,” which airs 9p/8c Wednesday, is a family affair packed with country stars, their Christmas songs and treasured holiday memories.

The special includes Amy Grant, Billy Ray Cyrus, Clay Walker, Pam Tillis, Sara & Olivia Evans, Steve Wariner, Tracy Lawrence and Wynonna at eight popular locations around Nashville.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.