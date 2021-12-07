A Tennessee Kind of Christmas: Amy Grant, Billy Ray Cyrus, Sara Evans and More Share Songs and Stories

</noscript> </div>

“I love Frosty, Rudolph and Santa, but it’s really all about Jesus,” Cyrus says.

Pam Tillis delivers “Merry Christmas Baby” from Rudy’s Jazz Room. She shares memories of family Christmases with her dad Mel Tillis.

Amy Grant went back to Cheekwood for her “Tennessee Christmas” performance.

“I think I’m called the queen of Christmas because I recorded so much Christmas music,” she says. “But now I’m so grateful because I think those holiday tunes will outlive me. Whether you’re a churchgoer or not, it’s no surprise that Jesus is a part of the holiday.”

Tracy Lawrence took the CMT Christmas party to Santa’s Pub for a sudsy version of the Christmas song “Cold Beer.”

“I fry two or three turkeys because we have 20 or 30 people at the house for Christmas,” he says of his family’s traditions. “It’s by far my favorite holiday of the whole year.”

Steve Wariner, whose birthday is Christmas Day, sings “On Christmas Morning” from Rutledge Hall, and Sara Evans and her daughter Olivia bring an emotional version of “O Holy Night.”

Evans says she cries almost every time she sings the song.

Evans grew up in a farming family in Missouri. Her mother traded wood to a local Western store so her children could have Christmas presents.

“My Granny Floyd was perfection,” Evans says. “My earliest holiday memories were of going to Granny and pawpaw’s for Christmas Eve. And Christmas morning, my mother made this amazing breakfast. We would have everything you can think of. That became our tradition.”