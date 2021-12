CMT’s latest edition of Crossroads — featuring Brett Young — celebrating the holiday season premieres Wednesday, December 8th at 8p/7c. Alongside Chris Tomlin, Colbie Caillat, Dann Huff, Gavin DeGraw, and Maddie & Tae, Young will perform renditions of classic Christmas hits from his inaugural holiday album, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics.

As well, among the guests and songs featured include Boyz II Men joining Young for a cover of Donny Hathaway’s five-decade-old “This Christmas,” plus Darius Rucker joining the country star for a version of “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.” This wasn’t his first time performing with the artists behind hits, including “Motownphilly,” as they joined him for his initial 2019 Crossroads special. In regards to his appreciation for them, he stated, “Boyz II Men was so present and prevalent in my life when I started writing songs. Every once in a while, when you guys sing your solos I can tell who’s who, but when you’re singing together, it’s like who’s doing what right now? It pushed me as a singer before I even knew it was doing that.”

“We’re excited to ring in the holiday season with our very first Christmas-themed Crossroads along with an all-new music special starring some of country music’s greatest voices,” shared Margaret Comeaux, Vice President of Production, CMT & Executive Producer. “The Christmas cheer begins with hitmaker Brett Young and a variety of special guests both in and out of genre, followed by an incredible lineup of classic country legends in a Tennessee-themed holiday special. It will be a can’t-miss night of music filled with traditions both new and old alongside amazing renditions of our favorite holiday hits.”