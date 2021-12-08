Gary Allan is Engaged! See the photos!

It’s already a Merry Christmas for Gary Allan.

The “Smoke Rings in the Dark” singer proposed to his girlfriend Molly Martin this week at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens in Nashville.

Allan shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram.

“She said yes!!!” he wrote.

Surrounded by Christmas lights, Allan got down on one knee in dry leaves and presented Martin with a large pear-shaped diamond. She clutched her face with her mitten-clad hands. A chandelier dangled overhead in the outdoor space and the couple left their champagne flutes on a stump.

Martin will be Allan’s fourth wife. The country singer married Tracy Taylor in 1987 with whom he shares three children. He wed Danette Day in 1998 and stayed married for one year. He married his third wife Angela Herzberg in 2001. She died three years later.

Allan, who is also a jewelry designer with a full jewelers workshop in his house, has had a busy 2021. Earlier this year, he released his new album “Ruthless,” he’s been doing a booming business with his jewelry line at shows and through his website and he recently played CMT’s Campfire Sessions that’s available now.





