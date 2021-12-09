Lifestyle

Kris Kristofferson In “A Star is Born” Set A Standard For The Modern Era’s Male Country Stars In The Movies

As the legendary country artist's breakout starring role turns 45, it's noted that many male stars have benefitted from its standard
by 59m ago

The film industry’s relationship to male country music superstars has been — and will likely always be — an essential piece of both film and country music’s ability always to revive or diversify revenue streams. In the case of Kris Kristofferson’s star turn as a countrified rocker, John Norman Howard — alongside Barbra Streisand — in epic remake A Star Is Born, it’s a prime example of both previously mentioned notions at work. It’s also a clear place to note the modernization of how male country stars and pop culture branding continue to provide lucrative intersections for country music and the silver screen.

