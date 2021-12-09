Kris Kristofferson In “A Star is Born” Set A Standard For The Modern Era’s Male Country Stars In The Movies

</noscript> </div>

In the early 1970s, the then six-decade-old film industry — like America at the time — was in a financial crisis. Unable to repay financiers, film studios like MGM began selling off land, furniture, clothing (Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from the Wizard of Oz, notably) and sets acquired over years of production. In how this relates to country music, consider that after a decade of making nearly 30, highly formulaic — and intensely critically disliked (one such critic, Andrew Caine, refers to them “as a pantheon of bad taste”) — musical comedies, Elvis Presley returned full-time to music by 1968. As well, country stars with film roots like Roy Rogers and Gene Autry were past the age of 60 at the time. The idea that the film industry could turn to pop-singing or western-shirted cowboy analogs to assist them was not likely to work. A new breed of consumers interested in being socially progressive was present at the box office. They were likely not very much into anything remotely connected to country or rock and roll’s roots.

By 1974, the film industry — on the backs of action films featuring once-Hollywood-marginalized African-American actors, highly-stylized horror films, and big-budget disaster dramas — was beginning to revive itself. Pop superstar and well-regarded actress Barbra Streisand entered the fray, wanting to remake the 1937 film A Star Is Born. To play the role of the male lead, down on his luck rock star John Norman Howard, she wanted the previously mentioned Elvis Presley for the role. It’d been five years since the demise of his middling acting career, and he was interested in taking the part. However, because the role would involve a rock star having a show business career in decline, The King’s manager Colonel Tom Parker turned down the role. This moment is critical in the evolution of the archetype that evolved into modern male country stars and their relationship to the biggest of screens.