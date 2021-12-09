Kris Kristofferson In “A Star is Born” Set A Standard For The Modern Era’s Male Country Stars In The Movies

VIDEO
Simultaneous to the film industry reviving itself, Kris Kristofferson, in 1974, was emerging as both a country music and film superstar. Four years prior, he’d penned both Johnny Cash’s Country Music Association Song of the Year winner “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” plus Janis Joplin’s final hit “Me And Bobby McGee.” Furthermore, 1973 saw him release two No. 1 country albums. Foremost, with his then-wife Rita Coolidge, he topped the charts with a collaborative album,
Full Moon. Moreover, he released the solo album Jesus Was a Capricorn, which included the hit single “Why Me.”
As far as films, Kristofferson eventually superseded Elvis, Neil Diamond, and Marlon Brando in taking the role as John Norman Howard for
A Star Is Born. It marked his tenth acting appearance. In a 1975 interview with Roger Ebert, the level of seriousness with which he was starting to take his craft — and as well, the level of role possible for country music’s male stars — is noted when he says, “I never thought of acting as a creative process. I thought anybody could do it. Then I tried it and I got so uptight, I’m limited as to what I can do on film. If I can suck myself into a scene, I’m okay. If I had to go on stage and raise my voice, I’d notice my voice was raised, and then I’d get to where I was thinking about that, and, man, it’d all be over…,” he tells the legendary film reviewer.
Kristofferson’s ability to method act his performance as a star on the decline was praised by Variety Magazine as him “realizing his promise” as an actor. Moreover, it aided in keying the film earning — adjusted for inflation — nearly $400 million at the box office, making it one of the top 50 revenue-earning films of the 1970s. Ultimately, this success also realized the promise borne by singing cowboys and carried forth by Elvis of country musicians as film superstars. To wit, in 1977, Kristofferson won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, plus
A Star is Born won as the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
From 1976 to the modern-day, every significant male country music star has been able to — in borrowing something of the performance, swagger, or style exhibited by Kris Kristofferson in
A Star is Born — seamlessly transition from stage to screen. Notably, Kenny Rogers as Brady Hawkes in 1980’s The Gambler, George Strait as Dusty Chandler in Pure Country in 1992, Garth Brooks’ late 90s’ works as alter-ego Chris Gaines, and Tim McGraw’s forthcoming work on Paramout+ program Yellowstone spinoff 1883 all owe some debt of gratitude to Kristofferson’s now 45-year-old starring role.
Now retired, Kris Kristofferson had a five-decade long motion picture acting career that saw him make over 100 appearances. Intriguingly, his best-regarded were those that fell into the category of grizzled, country-to-rock defined, or inspired characters. Regarding the success of the standard he set — and why other stars have been able to follow it so well — he says in a 2009 interview comes from a certain “aw shucks” authenticity baked into people connecting with stars’ most honest selves: “I was never worried about whether I was like the other people or not. I’ve never felt any pressure to be as good as [anyone else]. I used to just stand up there, amazed to be on stage with them. I have no idea why I didn’t doubt whether I could do it, but [obviously] it’s all worked out.”