Abby Anderson Reveals Mormon Faith Led To Career Struggles, Eating Disorder

Abby Anderson's new video for "Bad Posture" is out now.
CMT Next Women of Country honoree Abby Anderson released her new video for “Bad Posture” this week. She revealed that the song grew from her stunted self-confidence that led to an inability to speak up for herself.

Directed by “The 100” actress Eliza Taylor, the video for “Bad Posture” follows a woman who gains the confidence to leave an unhealthy relationship.

“The day we wrote ’Bad Posture,’ I saw all the different music videos we could do for it playing in my head,” Anderson told People. “Eliza truly brought the message of this song and everything I had felt for the past few years to light and to life. Filming this was healing for me and one of the most freeing experiences of my life.”

