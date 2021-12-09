Abby Anderson Reveals Mormon Faith Led To Career Struggles, Eating Disorder

</noscript> </div>

“As a young woman, I was told I was responsible for the way men looked at me,” she told People. “It was, ’You got to cover your shoulders because men might look at your shoulders and want to kiss you. It was screwed up. I’m not responsible for their thoughts. I’m not responsible for anybody’s thoughts.”

She felt an extreme burden to portray herself in a way that wouldn’t provoke men to behave towards her in unchristian-like ways. Over the years, the responsibility she felt grew to an obsessive worry about what everyone thought of her. Anderson said it turned her into a people pleaser incapable of standing up for herself. The result, she said, is that she spent years agreeing to record songs she didn’t believe in.

“You put that kind of girl in a record deal, and it’s a perfect storm,” said Anderson, who signed with Black River Entertainment when she was 19 years old. “I didn’t do a very good job of letting them know, ’Hey, I don’t like the song; this isn’t me. And if I did say that, I quickly cowered against their affirmation of, ’No, no, no. This is great. Just trust us.'”

When she couldn’t stand up for herself with the record label, she took control where she could. Anderson developed an eating disorder.

“Metaphorically, I was constantly stuffing down my feelings and then purging them,” she said. “I was addicted to that feeling. It was like a ’screw you’ to the world.”

When the pandemic forced her to take time off the road, Anderson reevaluated her life and art. For the first time in years, she wasn’t on stage every night and could relax. She started therapy and realized she had to leave her record deal. As soon as she did, she told People her eating disorder vanished.

Now Anderson is recording music independently with producer Marshall Altman, and she couldn’t be happier. She told People new song “Insecure” is her “break-up song about leaving my record deal.” And the result of her forthcoming album embraces her story and her newfound creative freedom.

“A girl experiences some stuff from 19 to 24,” Anderson said. “I hope I’m different. I hope I’ve changed. I hope when people listen to my music, they feel more joy and feel more confident and feel more love for themselves.”