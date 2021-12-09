Music

Watch: Sara Evans Duet with Daughter Olivia Evans

Sara Evans and her daughter Olivia Evans sing "O Holy Night."
by 1h ago

Sara Evans has always supported her daughter Olivia’s desire to be a singer. She put together The Barker Family Band with Olivia and her son Avery, and they released music and did a limited tour. After that, she brought Olivia on the road with her as a backup singer, and this week she shared the spotlight with her daughter on “CMT’s A Tennessee Kind of Christmas.” The pair sang “O Holy Night.”

“Olivia sounds beautiful on it and knows the song really well,” Evans said. “Of course, I love singing with my daughter.”

Evans said the song had always grabbed her – even when they were singing it in church.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.