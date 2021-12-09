Watch: Sara Evans Duet with Daughter Olivia Evans

Sara Evans has always supported her daughter Olivia’s desire to be a singer. She put together The Barker Family Band with Olivia and her son Avery, and they released music and did a limited tour. After that, she brought Olivia on the road with her as a backup singer, and this week she shared the spotlight with her daughter on “CMT’s A Tennessee Kind of Christmas.” The pair sang “O Holy Night.”
“Olivia sounds beautiful on it and knows the song really well,” Evans said. “Of course, I love singing with my daughter.”
Evans said the song had always grabbed her – even when they were singing it in church.
