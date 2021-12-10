Trace Adkins Covers Hank Williams Jr.’s “A Country Boy Can Survive”

</noscript> </div>

“I’ve lost count how many times I’ve listened to Hank Jr.’s ’A Country Boy Can Survive,'” says Adkins. “Having the opportunity to record such an iconic song has been both exhilarating and daunting. I wanted to honor the original version while putting my own ’spin’ on it. I’m excited for this to be the first release from Monarch and for fans to hear all of the music we have coming out.”

Alongside the iconic Hank Jr. cut that Adkins has covered, recent teasers for the program’s premiere have also highlighted what appears to be a cover of Garth Brooks’ 1990 country classic “The Thunder Rolls.” That track is sung by throaty-voiced and long-respected punk-pop performer Beth Ditto. The soundtrack that it appears Adkins is alluding to, featuring several pop-country favorites from generations of foundational artists in the genre, promises to be exciting.

Monarch premieres Sunday, January 30, immediately following the NFC Championship on FOX. The series continues with its time-period premiere on Tuesday, February 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). Marcus K. Dowling




