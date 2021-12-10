Trace Adkins Covers Hank Williams Jr.’s “A Country Boy Can Survive”

Aside from the release of his latest studio album The Way I Wanna Go, plus its star-studded lead single “Where The Country Girls At” (featuring Luke Bryan and Pitbull), Trace Adkins has something else to celebrate — a return to the screen.
Alongside Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, and Beth Ditto, Adkins will star in Fox’s new series Monarch, about the fictitious Roman family, the “first family of country music.” Related to this, Adkins has released his latest song, a cover of recent Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Hank Williams Jr.’s legendary 1981 hit “A Country Boy Can Survive.”