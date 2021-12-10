The Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne Felt “Boss-Level Anxiety” Playing Awards Shows

Aside from being a superstar breakout year that saw them win the 2021 Country Music Association award for Vocal Duo of the Year, the Brothers Osborne also appeared to conquer their fears and personal issues in 2021. However, in a recent interview following their Washington, DC concert at The Anthem, John Osborne hinted that the struggle for feeling entirely strong in himself is a constant one.
This year TJ Osborne outted himself as gay, and John Osborne admitted to having severe issues with crippling anxiety. John Osborne noted to Washingtonian Magazine that” [playing] awards shows are boss-level anxiety [inducing].”
This statement is notable given the same weekend that John spoke frankly to CBS News about his anxiety, the tandem closed out the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards with a performance of their single “Dead Man’s Curve.”