The Roundup: Old Crow Medicine Show, Nick Wayne & Abby Anderson, Honey County, And More

Nick Wayne & Abby Anderson – Lonely Might

Country artist Nick Wayne lists as one of his hobbies being a “professional bourbon drinker,” thus his latest EP being titled Bourbon Neat is entirely on-brand. He pairs with country singer-songwriter Abby Anderson, a frequent touring and collaborative partner.

“Playing shows and being able to meet people face to face and see people in the crowd singing the words to my songs back to me, that’s my favorite part, without a doubt,” he notes in an interview, so the personal impact of lyrics like “You didn’t call me to remember / Call me to forget / Call me for another thing that you’d regret / We’ve both got our reasons, reasons for the why / If the hurt doesn’t kill us, the lonely might,” powerfully connect.